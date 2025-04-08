Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.51. 347,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 433,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
