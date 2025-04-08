Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stake Lifted by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 672.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises about 1.8% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.