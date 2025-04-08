EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.98. EverQuote shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 22,743 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $748.24 million, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $27,946.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,040.85. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 331.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

