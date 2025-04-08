Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.75 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.55). 5,488,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,616,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.80.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

