Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.80. The company has a market cap of £197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

