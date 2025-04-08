Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.
In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
