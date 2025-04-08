ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

