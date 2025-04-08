ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.