ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 121,682 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

