ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

NYSE:PH opened at $531.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

