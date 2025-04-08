ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 595,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 558,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 260,940 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

