ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,548,568.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,447,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,887,252.55. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

