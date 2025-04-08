ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 366,528 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,528 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of 10x Genomics worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $7,505,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 393,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $37.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

