ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.84 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PINS opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

