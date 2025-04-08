Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 723,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,825 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 876,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 758,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

