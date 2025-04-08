F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $304.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at F5

FFIV stock traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.91. 110,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,272. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in F5 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in F5 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.