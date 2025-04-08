Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $334.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

