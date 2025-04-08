Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of National Presto Industries worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

