Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

