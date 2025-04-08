Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 727 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 219.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $314,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

