Faithward Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,868,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $734.62 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $909.68 and its 200 day moving average is $979.97. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,086.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

