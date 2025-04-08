Faithward Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Generac by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 303,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

