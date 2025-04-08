Faithward Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 0.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,962.26. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $3,739,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,566.90. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,662 shares of company stock valued at $73,480,384. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.88 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

