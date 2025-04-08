Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.