Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 296049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $36,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

