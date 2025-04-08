Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 98,535 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.77 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

