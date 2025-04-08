Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,495 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

GIS stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.