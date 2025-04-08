Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32.04 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.84% of ICU Medical worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

