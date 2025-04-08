Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.62 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $36,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Down 3.1 %

Public Storage stock opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

