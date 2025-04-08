Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $52,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

