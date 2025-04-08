Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 467,438 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467,438 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.60% of Weibo worth $37,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.12. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

About Weibo

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

