Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 467,438 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467,438 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.60% of Weibo worth $37,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ WB opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.12. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Weibo Announces Dividend
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
