Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,738 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

