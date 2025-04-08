Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Snowflake by 930,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,719,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

