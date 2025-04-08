Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $306,844,000 after acquiring an additional 376,191 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Edward Jones upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

