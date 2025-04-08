Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Holdings Lessened by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,512 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 4.04% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FENC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,642.75. This trade represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,186 shares of company stock worth $195,089. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

