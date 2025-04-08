Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 154253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,535,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 195,104 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

