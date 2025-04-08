Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.8 %
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
