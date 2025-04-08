Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

