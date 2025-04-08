Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $133,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

