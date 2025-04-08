FIL Ltd Has $363.03 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 154,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Cheniere Energy worth $363,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

