FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.14% of KE worth $476,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in KE by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,611,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KE by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

