FIL Ltd Purchases 3,406,723 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5,976.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.98% of Celestica worth $319,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after buying an additional 1,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,198,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,496,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,776,924.18. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

