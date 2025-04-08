FIL Ltd Sells 187,735 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488,842 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 187,735 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.34% of Electronic Arts worth $510,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.