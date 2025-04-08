FIL Ltd Sells 350,138 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350,138 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Accenture worth $375,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,078,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,345,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $804,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $885,136.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,419.68. This represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.