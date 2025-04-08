FIL Ltd Sells 4,422,759 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,717,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,422,759 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned 0.55% of Cisco Systems worth $1,285,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

