First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Bancshares by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

