First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

