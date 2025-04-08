First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,189,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 912,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Specifically, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.