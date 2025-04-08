First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

