First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
