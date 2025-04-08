First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 21,115 shares.The stock last traded at $105.92 and had previously closed at $100.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.