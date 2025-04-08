Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 543,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,916. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7,331.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

